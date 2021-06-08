Covid-19 weekly deaths in England and Wales drop below 100
The number of deaths involving coronavirus registered each week in England and Wales has dropped below 100 for the first time in nearly nine months.
A total of 95 deaths registered in the week ending May 28 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
It is the first time the number has been below 100 since the week to September 11.
It is also the lowest total since the week to September 4.
The figures reflect the steady fall in Covid deaths since January, with the combined impact of social restrictions and the vaccine rollout continuing to drive down the spread of the virus.
Just 12 care home resident deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales were registered in the week to May 28 – the lowest number since the pandemic began.
In total, 42,498 care home residents in England and Wales have had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate, the ONS said.
These figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.
Of all the deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to May 28, around one in 100 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.
This is the lowest proportion since the week to September 11.
At the peak of the second wave in January, coronavirus was mentioned on nearly half of all death certificates.