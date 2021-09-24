Covid jabs available to 16 and 17-year-olds through national booking service

The NHS is to offer 16 and 17-year-olds the chance to make an appointment for their Covid vaccine through the national booking service.

Around 60% of young people have already received their vaccine since it was rolled out to the age group in August.

From 6pm on Friday, the online booking service will be another way for those aged 16 and 17 in England to get a single shot of the Pfizer jab, in line with Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation advice.

The NHS is due to send thousands of texts to eligible teenagers in the coming days.

Also from Friday, health and social care workers in England can book an appointment through the online service for their booster vaccine.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead on the NHS England vaccination programme, said: “It is fantastic that uptake among young people continues to be strong with well over 700,000 people aged 16 and 17 having had their Covid-19 vaccination, thanks to the NHS ‘Grab a Jab’ campaign where NHS staff have been vaccinating at festivals, football stadiums and beachfronts.

“Alongside getting protected at one of hundreds of walk-in centres across the country, people aged 16 and 17 can now also book through the national booking service where they will be able to get an appointment at a convenient local site at a time that suits them.

“The vaccine is safe and effective and will mean we can continue to do the things we enjoy most as well as giving vital protection to you and your family and friends.”

More than 78 million vaccinations have been delivered and nearly nine in 10 adults have had their first dose since the start of the programme in December 2020.

NHS staff and volunteers have been vaccinating on university campuses at pop-up clinics and walk-in centres, urging students to get their first jab or second dose and get protected as the new academic year begins.

Vaccines minister Maggie Throup said: “The vaccine rollout continues to be a remarkable success thanks to the ongoing work the NHS is doing to make it even easier to book your jab.

“I continue to urge everyone to book their jab as soon as possible to make sure you’re giving you and your family the best possible protection.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Getting the vital protection of the vaccine is now even easier with the national booking service opening to those aged 16-17 to book their vaccine.

“We know the vaccine works – with more than 123,100 lives saved, and 24 million infections and 230,000 hospitalisations prevented in England alone.

“So please book your vaccine as soon as possible to protect yourself and your loved ones against the virus.”

From September 16, NHS England launched booster vaccines for everyone aged 50 and over, as well as vulnerable people and frontline health and social care workers.

On Monday, the NHS also began vaccinating children aged 12 to 15, after the Government accepted the UK chief medical officers; recommendation to extend the jab to the age group.