Covid restrictions: What am I allowed to do in England from next week?

Lockdown restrictions in England are set to be relaxed even further next week so that shops, hairdressers and pub beer gardens can reopen.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the move to the second step of the road map was “fully justified by the data”.

Here the PA news agency sets out what restrictions are being lifted and what people in England will be able to do.

– What is changing in England from Monday?

From April 12 non-essential shops, hairdressers, nail salons, libraries and outdoor hospitality venues such as beer gardens will be allowed to reopen across England.

Care home residents will also be allowed a second regular indoor visitor with infants and children not counted as one of the two – meaning care home residents in England will be allowed to see small bubbles of loved ones for the first time in months.

Most outdoor attractions such as zoos and theme parks can reopen, although wider social distancing rules will still apply to prevent indoor mixing between different households.

Indoor leisure facilities such as gyms and swimming pools will also be opened, but for use by people on their own or in household groups.

– Are any other restrictions easing?

Yes, parent and child groups of up to 15 people, not counting children aged under five years old, can restart indoors.

Overnight stays away from home in England will be permitted and self-contained accommodation can also reopen, but these must only be used by members of the same household or support bubble, the Government said.

Funerals can continue with up to 30 people, and the numbers able to attend weddings, receptions and commemorative events such as wakes will rise from six to 15.

– Will some restrictions remain in place?

Unfortunately there are still a fair number of restrictions in England, most notably that people are still not allowed to socialise indoors outside their households or support bubbles.

Outdoor gatherings must still be limited to six people or two households and people should continue to work from home where they can, and minimise domestic travel where they can.

International holidays are still illegal.

– When will more restrictions be eased?

According to the Government’s road map, from no earlier than May 17, most social contact rules outside will be lifted – although gatherings of more than 30 will remain illegal.

Indoors, the rule of six or two households will apply – although the Government has said it will keep under review whether it is safe to increase this.

Indoor hospitality, entertainment venues such as cinemas and soft play areas, the rest of the accommodation sector, and indoor adult group sports and exercise classes will also reopen.

Limited crowds will also be allowed at sporting events and larger performances.

All remaining restrictions on social contact could be lifted from June 21, allowing for larger events to go ahead and nightclubs to reopen.

– When will foreign holidays be allowed?

Under England’s road map for easing pandemic rules, the earliest that foreign holidays could be permitted is May 17.

But while Mr Boris Johnson said he is “hopeful” holidays can resume from that date, he warned that the UK must be “realistic” over the resumption of foreign holidays due to “a surge” of coronavirus in popular destinations.

A Downing Street paper on easing coronavirus restrictions confirmed that a traffic light system for international travel will be introduced.

But it stated it is not known when trips could resume, and advised consumers not to make bookings yet.