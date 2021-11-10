Cox ‘does not believe’ he breached rules by using MP office for legal work
Former Cabinet minister Sir Geoffrey Cox said he does not believe he has breached parliamentary rules after a video emerged appearing to show him undertaking external work from his Westminster office.
Labour has referred Sir Geoffrey to the Commons standards commissioner after The Times reported that the practising barrister used his MP office in September to participate remotely to advise the British Virgin Islands over a corruption probe launched by the Foreign Office.
The QC, in a statement issued on his website, defended his decision to work with the islands and said he would co-operate with any investigation into his conduct.
A statement from Sir Geoffrey’s office said: “As for the allegation that he breached the parliamentary code of conduct on one occasion, on September 14 2021, by being in his office while participating in an online hearing in the public inquiry and voting in the House of Commons, he understands that the matter has been referred to the Parliamentary Commissioner and he will fully cooperate with her investigation.
“He does not believe that he breached the rules but will of course accept the judgment of the Parliamentary Commissioner or of the committee on the matter.”
