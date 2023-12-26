Crazy golf course and steam trains: Lotto winners outline plans to splash cash

Building a crazy golf course and buying a steam train are among the plans this year’s Lotto winners have for their winnings as a new National Lottery millionaire was made every day on average.

The biggest jackpot won in the UK this year was £111.7 million, which was taken home by an anonymous single ticket-holder back in June.

In total, over £4.5 billion was paid out in prize money and 757 National Lottery players won a major prize of £50,000 or above in 2023.

David Lawrence, from Leatherhead, Surrey, plans to build a crazy golf course in his back garden after his £1 million Lotto win in September.

Mr Lawrence, who has spent more than 30 years fundraising for good causes, said: “I am a true believer that it really is better to give than to receive and my fundraising and charity work is more than just a passion for me, it’s my life’s work.”

He explained: “It may sound a little crazy but I’ve seen over the years that physically engaging activities really do help and inspire young adults with mental health and social care needs.

“Many love crazy golf, and so do I, so my golf course will help those who can really benefit from it.”

Doris Stanbridge, a 70 year-old grandmother, won £10,000 a month, every month, for 30 years and has holidays planned now that she has retired.

She said: “It still seems a bit strange when I think about the win and that I will get that money every month for 30 years. It gives me a reason to be around until I am 100.”

Neil Leighton, from Hereford, won £1 million on an Instant Win Game from the National Lottery in November and plans to own a steam train.

He said: “Ever since my grandpa took me to see my first steam train when I was three, I have been fascinated.”

Mr Leighton said that “if someone had told me I’d be a millionaire I’d… have laughed – just goes to show, magic can happen.”

Karleen Reece and her husband Mark are going to treat their three children and then start the journey to fostering.

Ms Reece said: “I’ve always wanted to foster children. Mark and I discussed it many years ago and then we had our own.

“My three kids will be leaving home soon and I have too much love to give. I’ve always wanted to foster but never had the right circumstances. The win will allow me to do this.”

In the last reported financial year almost £1.9 billion was raised for National Lottery Good Causes, the equivalent of £36 million every week, which goes towards thousands of projects aiming to make a difference in communities across the country.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “The National Lottery continues to make more and more big winners and this year smashed through the 7,000 millionaire mark.

“Whether it’s winners or funding good causes, lives are being changed every day – all with a little pink ticket.

“With every ticket raising money for National Lottery Good Causes, it’s great for players to know that they continue to make a difference to people and projects across the UK.”

National Lottery players have a final chance to win big in 2023 with a £15 million Lotto “Must Be Won” jackpot up for grabs on December 30.