23 June 2024

Crews fight large fire at commercial building in Paisley

By The Newsroom
23 June 2024

Firefighting crews are at the scene of a large blaze at a commercial building in Paisley, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

According to the service, crews were called just after 9pm on Sunday to reports of a fire in an industrial area on Burnbrae Road.

As many as 10 appliances attended the scene to contain the blaze, with no casualties reported.

Crews remain in attendance.

