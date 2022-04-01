01 April 2022

Criminal inquiry into P&O Ferries launched

By The Newsroom
01 April 2022

Criminal and civil investigations have been launched into the decision by P&O Ferries to sack nearly 800 workers.

The company was widely criticised for making the seafarers redundant without notice on March 17.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the Insolvency Service has started “formal criminal and civil investigations”.

The Insolvency Service said: “Following its inquiries, the Insolvency Service has commenced formal criminal and civil investigations into the circumstances surrounding the recent redundancies made by P&O Ferries.

“As these are ongoing investigations, no further comment or information can be provided at this time.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Asking male patients if they are pregnant doesn’t make any sense, says health secretary Sajid Javid

news

LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called Don’t Say Gay law

world news

Questions raised over whether Prince Andrew will appear during Jubilee weekend

news