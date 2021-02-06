Cristiano Ronaldo marks his 36th birthday with cute family photo

" My first ball, my first team, my first goal... Time flies!From Madeira to Lisbon, from Lisbon to Manchester, from Manchester to Madrid, from Madrid to Turim, but above all, from the bottom of my heart to the world... I’ve given everything I could, I never held back and I’ve allways tried to deliver the best possible version of me. In return, you gave me your love and admiration, your presence and your unconditional support. And for that, I’ll never be able to thank you enough. I couldn’t have done without you. "As I celebrate my 36th birthday and my 20th year as a professional footballer, I’m sorry that I can’t promise you 20 more years of this. But what I can promise you, is that as long as I keep going, you’ll never receive less than 100% from me!" His next opportunity to do just that is Saturday's Serie A fixture at home to Roma and you wouldn't bet against the birthday boy celebrating with a goal.