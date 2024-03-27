27 March 2024

CrossCountry rail workers to strike in dispute over union recognition

27 March 2024

Rail workers on CrossCountry are to strike in a dispute over union recognition.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said around 800 of its members would walk out on Saturday April 13.

The dispute involves workers in supervisory and clerical roles.

Bosses cannot dictate who RMT members are represented by or be allowed to rip up long-standing agreements

The RMT said it had been excluded from talks on pay and policy issues.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: “CrossCountry’s refusal to guarantee our representation of members in negotiations is a disgrace and will not be tolerated.

“Bosses cannot dictate who RMT members are represented by or be allowed to rip up long-standing agreements.

“Therefore, our whole membership in CrossCountry will take strike action on April 13 and our industrial campaign will continue until we reach a resolution.”

