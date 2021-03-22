Crowds welcome Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth back home

HMS Queen Elizabeth
HMS Queen Elizabeth (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
18:09pm, Mon 22 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Hundreds of people have lined the harbour walls to welcome the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth into Portsmouth Naval Base.

The fleet flagship returned home after its first visit to western Scotland during sea trials.

After a period back at the Hampshire base, the £3 billion warship will sail for major exercises off Scotland before heading out on its first operational deployment.

It will head to the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and East Asia later this year, as part of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group.

During the completed trip to Scotland, the carrier docked at the new Northern Ammunition Jetty at Glen Mallan, in Loch Long.

The Queen Elizabeth, which was assembled at Rosyth in Fife, spent the previous two weeks at sea testing and trialling her latest equipment.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is the first of the Royal Navy’s fleet to visit the new £64 million facility, built at Glen Mallan by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO).

The 65,000 tonne carrier is capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft and is primarily used to launch F35 strike aircraft.

Sign up to our newsletter

Defence

Carrier

PA