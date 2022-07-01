01 July 2022

Cruise ship that hit iceberg arrives in Seattle for repairs

01 July 2022

A cruise ship that hit an iceberg in Alaska has docked in Seattle for repairs.

The Norwegian Sun arrived in Seattle on Thursday.

It hit part of an iceberg on Saturday near the Hubbard Glacier in Alaska.

The ship was turned around to Juneau, where it underwent inspection.

It was cleared to travel at lower speeds to Seattle by authorities.

A Nevada family onboard said the impact sounded like a loud door being slammed.

Benjamin Talbott was with family when his brother, Anthony Romo, noticed something in the water and told him to take out his phone.

He recorded as the cruise ship struck the big chunk of iceberg.

“Then all sudden, boom, the whole ship shakes. And I’m like, ‘Well, what’s going on?’ And then I had to start recording and I looked at the front of the ship and all I see is this … iceberg just turning over and coming down. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, we hit an iceberg,’” he said.

