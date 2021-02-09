Cumbria County Council to reconsider controversial coal mine application
Cumbria County Council has said it will reconsider the planning application for a new coal mine near Whitehaven, which has prompted widespread criticism.
Government ministers had declined to intervene in the go-ahead for the mine on the basis it was a local decision, but environmental campaigners have warned it undermines UK efforts to tackle climate change.
The council said the decision to reconsider the application by West Cumbria Mining to mine coking coal for steel production was made in light of new information on proposed greenhouse gas targets for the 2030s.
The targets are contained in the latest report by Government climate advisers, the Committee on Climate Change (CCC), containing recommendations for the sixth carbon budget which will set legal limits for pollution between 2033 and 2037.
The committee’s report was published in December, providing “new information” which was received prior to the issue of the formal decision notice on the application, the council said.
In light of this, the council said it had decided the planning application should be reconsidered by its development control and regulation committee.