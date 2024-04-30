30 April 2024

Cunard’s new ship Queen Anne to arrive in Southampton

By The Newsroom
30 April 2024

Cunard’s new ship, Queen Anne, is due to arrive in the UK for the first time on Tuesday night.

The 3,000-passenger liner will dock in her home port of Southampton.

The 113,000-ton vessel is sailing to the south coast after being built over five years at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice, Italy.

We can’t wait to welcome guests on board

Her maiden passenger voyage to Lisbon, Portugal, begins on Friday.

Cunard president Katie McAlister said: “We are immensely proud of Queen Anne.

“Not only does she reflect the Cunard distinctive style on the outside, the inside perfectly echoes the brand heritage with reimagined, elegant spaces and designs.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests on board for her maiden voyage.”

Queen Anne has become the fourth ship in Cunard’s current fleet.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Unseen photo of William and Kate’s wedding released to mark 13 years of marriage

news

Humza Yousaf expected to quit as First Minister in Scotland

news

Teenagers plotted to attack Jewish people after Sydney church stabbing, police say

world news