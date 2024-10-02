Cycling star Sir Mark Cavendish to receive knighthood at Windsor Castle

Cyclist Sir Mark Cavendish will receive his knighthood at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, with a host of British sports stars also receiving honours.

The 39-year-old from the Isle of Man finished this season with a record-breaking 35th career Tour stage win in what he said would “likely” be his last race.

Between 2007 and 2015, Cavendish piled up 133 victories including the 2011 world title, stages of all three Grand Tours, Milan-Sanremo in 2009 and more.

He also won a silver medal in the omnium at the 2016 Olympics.

Speaking in June after he was given a knighthood in the King’s birthday honours, he said he was “truly humbled”.

“It’s always been the biggest privilege to represent my country and seeing cycling as the sport, pastime and mode of transport I’ve given my life to, grow in Great Britain during the span of my career has given me joy and pride beyond words,” he said.

“I’m truly thankful to everybody that has lived this journey with me.”

Sir Mark will be joined by a host of Britain’s sporting greats at the investiture ceremony.

Former Scotland football star Ally McCoist will receive an OBE for services to football and broadcasting.

McCoist, 62, is best known now as a co-commentator and pundit, but enjoyed great success during his playing days, chiefly at Rangers, where he remains the club’s all-time top goalscorer, having been on target 355 times in 581 matches and winning eight league titles.

Wayne Barnes, 45, who refereed last year’s Rugby World Cup final, will receive an OBE for services to his sport.

Karen Carney, 37, the former England football international who is leading efforts to reform the women’s game at elite and grassroots level, will also receive an OBE.