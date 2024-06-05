D-day veteran pays tribute to ‘wonderful shipmates’ for 80th anniversary

A Royal Navy veteran has paid tribute to his “wonderful shipmates” who died in the D-day invasion 80 years ago and said that history “must never be forgotten”.

D-day veteran Alec Penstone, who served on HMS Campania, saluted fallen soldiers as the Last Post was played at an emotional ceremony in Normandy.

The 99-year-old stood to sing throughout the service at Colleville Montgomery and laid a wreath during the poignant service near Sword Beach.

Some 11 veterans with the Spirit of Normandy Trust joined the commemorations on Wednesday sitting in the front row of the service with blankets on their laps.Mr Penstone and fellow D-day veteran Ken Hay stood side by side as music played to commemorate the milestone anniversary.

Mr Penstone said: “I’m as surprised as anyone else I’m still here, I didn’t expect to be. Nevertheless, someone’s looking after me, they say the devil looks after his own. I’m very lucky.”

The grandfather-of-three added: “When I realised how many wonderful shipmates of mine died, and I just wonder why I’m still spared.

“But nevertheless it was something that’s got to be down in history and must never ever be forgotten.

“I thank my lucky stars I’m still here to be able to tell the tale.”

Children and military personnel were among the French and British gathered for the service held by the statue of Field Marshal Montgomery, who was the commander in chief of the Allied land forces in Normandy 1944.

On being with other veterans in Normandy, Mr Penrose said: “Wonderful, so many of us here.”

One of the spectators at the service, Gary Dove, was among the British visitors to travel to Normandy for the anniversary.

“It really, really gets you in the heart,” the 62-year-old from Peacehaven said.

“When the veterans went by it was stirring to see that they’re still here and they’re still showing how brave they were at the time.”