‘Dalek’ voice halts MP from delivering speech in House of Commons

17:17pm, Thu 14 Jan 2021
Technology problems meant an MP’s speech was stopped because he sounded “like a Dalek” from Doctor Who.

The voice of Conservative MP Scott Mann (North Cornwall) was much deeper than expected as he appeared virtually during a Covid-19 debate.

Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans intervened and said: “Scott, you sound like a Dalek and I don’t mean that unkindly.

“There’s clearly a communications problem.”

MPs on both sides of the House could be seen laughing at Mr Mann’s technology woes.

“Let’s see if the audio is less scary,” remarked Mr Evans as he called Mr Mann later in the debate.

Laughing, Mr Mann said: “Apologies from North Cornwall.”

There were no further technology issues for the MP.

