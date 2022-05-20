20 May 2022

Damaged cables spark delays on cross-border train services

By The Newsroom
20 May 2022

Damage to overhead cables near a busy rail junction has affected cross-border train services between Scotland and England.

An image showing parted cables hanging down close to the ground near Carstairs in South Lanarkshire was shared on social media by Network Rail at about 6.45pm on Friday.

Network Rail say they are working with providers to divert services to and from Edinburgh via Shotts.

Engineers have confirmed the southbound track is safe and will be allowing northbound services to cross over and use the line, and avoid the problem, but delays on the West Coast Mainline are still expected.

They tweeted: “We’re responding to reports of damage to the overhead power lines near Carstairs on the West Coast Mainline.

“This will affect cross-border Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express, Cross Country and ScotRail services to and from Lanark.

“Our engineers have confirmed that the southbound line in the Carstairs area is safe and available for use.

“In order to get trains on the move, we’ll also allow some northbound trains to crossover and use this line to avoid the problem. However, it will still mean delays.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

We’re in the money! Rishi Sunak and wife hit Sunday Times Rich List with £730m fortune amid cost-of-living crisis

financial news

Revealed: Winners of Britain’s biggest EuroMillions jackpot of £184m

news

Sunak faces calls for swift action to address cost-of-living crisis

financial news