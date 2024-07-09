Dame Shirley Bassey among those to be honoured at Windsor Castle

Dame Shirley Bassey will be among those receiving honours during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The Welsh singer, 87, was made a Companion of Honour in the New Year Honours list for her services to music, having previously become a dame in the 1999 honours list.

Dame Shirley, known for recording the Bond songs Diamonds Are Forever and Goldfinger, has had an album in the top 40 of the UK albums chart in seven consecutive decades.

The King will preside at the ceremony.

I live to sing and love to perform

Speaking to the PA news agency after learning of her honour, she said: “Receiving the Order of the Companions of Honour is just one of the most wonderful feelings.

“Music has been a constant companion in my life.

“As a little girl growing up in Tiger Bay, I would dream of travelling the world and never imagined that one day my voice would take me to where I am now.

“Every step of my career has been about taking that chance, believing in myself and making that leap.

“I live to sing and love to perform.

“Entertaining audiences for over 70 years has been a privilege.

“My heart is full of emotion and I am truly humbled.”

Also being honoured on Tuesday is Surrey and England cricketer Sam Curran, who was made an MBE in the 2023 Birthday Honours.

Part of the England team that won the 2022 T20 World Cup, the 26-year-old took the most wickets for England that year and was named Player of the Tournament.

Scottish-born celebrity chef Adam Handling will also visit Windsor to be made an MBE for services to hospitality and international trade.

Handling won the BBC series Great British Menu in 2023 and was a finalist on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2013.