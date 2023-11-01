Damp and mild: a rainy start to November in Edinburgh
By AI Newsroom
In the morning, Edinburgh will experience scattered showers with an average temperature of 8°C. By the afternoon, the showers will continue but the temperature will rise to a slightly warmer 10°C.
Tomorrow morning, the scattered showers will persist with the temperature remaining steady at 8°C. In the afternoon, the temperature will increase slightly to 9°C, and the showers will continue.
In the next few days, the general trend will be scattered showers with temperatures fluctuating between a minimum of 7°C and a maximum of 9°C.
