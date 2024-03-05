Dan Wootton leaves GB News after Ofcom finds Laurence Fox comments broke rules

TV presenter Dan Wootton has left GB News after media watchdog Ofcom found comments made on his show by Laurence Fox about a female journalist broke broadcasting rules.

Wootton was suspended by GB News after the broadcast but has now left the channel to launch his own independent platform.

He said on Tuesday: “I confirm today that I have left GB News to launch my own independent platform www.danwoottonoutspoken.com which will feature a brand new daily news and opinion show from later this year that will not be regulated by the Ofcommunist censors.

“However, yesterday’s chilling Ofcom report clearly raises far bigger issues.

“How can any British broadcaster truly stand for freedom of expression when state goons have the power to decide what you are and are not allowed to say on air? Unlike the freedoms enjoyed in the US thanks to the First Amendment, how can these media outlets ever be anything other than controlled opposition?

“As the epitome of the deep state Liz Truss spoke about last week, the Ofcommunists have once again shown themselves to be a muzzle that bows to the woke mob and only attacks those with whom it ideologically disagrees.

“Post Office investigators, HMRC, the Police: the country is full of organisations that have gone rogue and disobey the directives of ministers and the will of Parliament.

“It’s not broadcasters who should be fearful of a carpeting from Ofcom: it’s Ofcom that should be summoned in by this supposedly Conservative government to be reined in.”

Actor-turned-politician Fox had asked “who would want to shag that?” when speaking about Ava Evans during an episode of Dan Wootton Tonight on September 26 last year.

In a note sent to staff by GB News, the broadcaster said: “Dan Wootton joined GB News before its launch and was a part of the first on-air line up.

“Dan is no longer employed by GB News, and we thank him for his contribution and wish him well with his future endeavours.”