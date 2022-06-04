Daniel Craig and Sir Paul McCartney among celebrities hailing Queen

Daniel Craig and Sir Paul McCartney are among the celebrities who have expressed their appreciation of the Queen’s service over her 70-year reign during the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert.

As part of the special Jubilee event, film footage of the Queen at her coronation was played with a voiceover of the monarch saying: “When I was 21 I pledged my life to the service of our people and I asked for God’s help to make good that vow. I do not regret nor retract one word of it.”

It was followed by pre-recorded video messages from famous faces who spoke of their love for the monarch.

Sir Paul McCartney spoke of his appreciation of the Queen (PA) (PA Wire)

James Bond star Craig said: “Your Majesty, thank you for your continued presence in our lives, for your leadership, and for your unwavering grace and poise.

The actor, 54, also referenced the memorable sketch from the London 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony where it looked like Craig had jumped out of a helicopter with the Queen.

Recalling the moment, he added: “I will follow you anywhere Mam, out of any helicopter door.”

Beatles star Sir Paul, 79, paid his respects to the monarch by saying: “I love you like many other people, so congratulations and thank you for 70 beautiful years.”

Michelle Obama thanked the monarch for her kindness (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

While former US First Lady Michelle Obama praised the Queen for the kindness she had shown her and her family.

She said: “I want to thank you for your genuine warmth to our entire family.

“Whether you were welcoming a nervous First Lady to Buckingham Palace for the first time, or your extraordinary kindness toward our children.

“I feel deeply honoured to have spent time with you over the years. Thank you Ma’am, for your remarkable example.”

Actress Dame Julie Andrews was among the stars praising the monarch Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Dame Julie Andrews also sent a message of appreciation, saying: “Your Majesty, you were so young when you ascended the throne, and you have dedicated yourself to our country and the Commonwealth ever since.

“I think I speak for everyone when I say a wholehearted thank you, Ma’am.”

Dame Judi Dench was also seen praising the Queen for the “dedication and the devotion and the love and the care” she has shown the nation over the last 70 years.

Before delivering a rendition of his hit track Your Song, Sir Elton John congratulated the Queen on “70 incredible years as our ruling monarch”.

He added: “It’s been an amazing journey for you. You’ve been such a great part of my life ever since I was a child and up to the present day.

Sir Elton John performed by video link after delivering a message to the Queen (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

“I wanted to record something for you in a place that you would love. So here we are in the red drawing-room at Windsor Castle, I thought it would be the ideal place to pay tribute to amazing rain and long may you reign.”

While David Beckham reflected on her work for the UK and the whole of the Commonwealth, added: “Thank you Ma’am for your dedication, your service and for everything that you represent. Our country owes you so much.”

Sporting stars including Sir Mo Farah, tennis player Emma Raducanu and Olympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds were also among the famous faces to deliver messages thanking the Queen.

Platinum Party at the Palace is being broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2.