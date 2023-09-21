Powered By Pixels
21 September 2023

Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to escaping custody from HMP Wandsworth tied underneath a lorry

By UK Newsroom
21 September 2023

Former soldier Daniel Khalife has pleaded not guilty to escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth where he was on remand after being charged with terror offences earlier this year.

The 21-year-old appeared via video link from HMP Belmarsh at the Old Bailey to deny the charge.

Khalife, who was wearing a blue and yellow sweatshirt, said: “I am not guilty.”

He is accused of escaping from prison on September 6 by allegedly strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery vehicle.

Khalife was arrested on a canal towpath in west London at 10.41am on September 9 after being pulled off a push bike by a plain-clothes counter-terrorism officer.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Charles makes pledge to France - in French - in historic address to their senate

news

ITV boss says strong leaders are needed to call out inappropriate behaviour

news

Popular DJ tortured to death near Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, court told

news