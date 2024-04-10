10 April 2024

Date announced for 2025 Oscars

By The Newsroom
10 April 2024

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 2, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said.

That moves the annual ceremony up about a week.

This year’s Oscars were held on March 10.

The telecast, which culminated in the best picture win for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, was watched by an estimated 19.5 million people, up about 4% from the year prior.

The film academy is also sticking with an earlier start for the awards.

Like this year’s show, the Oscars will kick off at 7pm Eastern, an hour earlier than they have typically done.

ABC will again air the Academy Awards.

The Golden Globes, after signing a new five-year deal with CBS, recently set January 5 as the date for next year’s ceremony.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

UK will continue allowing arms exports to Israel – Cameron

news

Person comes forward to claim 1.3 billion dollar Powerball jackpot in Oregon

world news

Rescue operations under way as West Sussex river breaks its banks

news