David Beckham and Lisa Nandy to speak at Royal Television Society convention

David Beckham and the Culture Secretary have joined a line-up of leaders, celebrities and experts who will speak at a TV and media forum in London.

The Royal Television Society has announced the full programme for its RTS London Convention 2024, which will include a conversation between co-founder of global content company Sister, Jane Featherstone, and former footballer Beckham.

It follows the success of his eponymous Netflix documentary in 2023 and the recent announcement that his wife Victoria will star in a new docu-series that will be released to the streaming platform.

There will also be a keynote address from Lisa Nandy at the one-day event, who will outline her priorities for the creative industries.

Titled The Next Episode: Keeping Our Creative Edge, the event will see global leaders and experts come together to discuss the future of the TV industry in the UK and globally.

Among the other speakers announced for the convention are chief executive of Ofcom Dame Melanie Dawes, Sky News presenter Barbara Serra, University Challenge presenter Amol Rajan, former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark, and author and TV star Richard Osman.

Elsewhere, the director-general of the BBC, Tim Davie, will discuss the corporation’s support for regional economic growth and renewal amid recent controversy surrounding the corporation.

Earlier in the month The One Show presenter Jermaine Jenas was sacked by the corporation and apologised for sending inappropriate messages to two women while the month prior disgraced newsreader Huw Edwards pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children.

The convention will be opened by co-chief executive of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, with keynotes from Mr Davie, Ms Nandy as well as Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon, who will reflect on the first several months of the Fast Forward policy to transform the broadcaster into a public service streamer by 2030.

There will also be a keynote from ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall, who will discuss how ITVX has been integrated with their linear broadcasting.

We’re delighted to bring the industry together to discuss how we keep and celebrate all that is brilliant and unique about the UK industry, while continuing to evolve for the future

Theresa Wise, chief executive of the Royal Television Society, said: “This year’s RTS London Convention has an outstanding roster of speakers from around the globe and the Convention team has curated what is set to be an engaging day, filled with dynamic and challenging discussions.

“Education is a core mission for the RTS, so we are also delighted to now be recognised as a CPD accredited event, showcasing the extensive learning that attendees can take away.”

Anna Mallett, vice president, production, EMEA/UK, Netflix, added: “We’re delighted to bring the industry together to discuss how we keep and celebrate all that is brilliant and unique about the UK industry, while continuing to evolve for the future.”

Netflix serves as the principal sponsor for the event.

The event will take place on Tuesday September 17 at Kings Place in London.