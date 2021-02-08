David Beckham has put more than £11 million of his own money into his soccer team Inter Miami, new accounts information has shown.

The 45-year-old has increased his stake in Inter Miami CF by putting in another £11.2 million, according to documents filed at Companies House, The Sun reports.

Beckham and his co-owners were granted the franchise for the Major League Soccer team in January 2018 but the project took some time to come to fruition and the team only played their first game last March.

The former England captain previously said of the venture: “Our mission to bring an MLS club to Miami is now complete, and we are deeply satisfied, grateful and excited."

Beckham has also defended his decision to appoint his friend and former Manchester United teammate Phil Neville as manager, insisting he simply wanted the 'best people' in all positions at the club.

He said: “Of course, people are always going to turn around and say, ‘Oh, it’s because he’s your friend’. It’s nothing to do with him being my friend. Our ownership group doesn’t just employ our friends.

“We employ the best people, whether it’s on the field, off the field, in our backroom staff, the staff that we have working in our training facility, at the stadium.