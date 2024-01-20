David Lammy’s speech disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters

David Lammy’s speech calling for a ceasefire in Gaza was disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters.

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary was addressing the Fabian Society conference on foreign policy when flag-waving demonstrators mounted the stage shouting: “When will you condemn the genocide? How many more children need to die?”

After they were escorted away by security, more people in the audience stood up to launch verbal attacks on the party’s approach to the Middle East conflict.

Once Mr Lammy returned after being temporarily rushed backstage, he joked: “I was born in Tottenham, don’t worry.”

Amid repeated heckling, the Labour frontbencher told the audience in London’s Guildhall: “We all want to see a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza.

“I want change through power, not through protest.”

Earlier, Mr Lammy said he backs US calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state when the war in the Middle East ends, and branded Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to the plans “unacceptable”.

He said the Israeli prime minister’s position would mean “occupation and siege continues” in Gaza, where the Palestinian death toll is approaching 25,000, according to local health authorities.

The senior Labour MP told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We are committed to the recognition of a Palestinian state.

“We want to work with international partners to achieve that. And there are a number of countries in the developed world saying that they believe the time has come as well, but obviously you’re doing that in conjunction with that two-state solution that is required.

“And this is a critical moment that comes out of this crisis. And we’ve got to seize that opportunity.”

Mr Netanyahu has vowed to press ahead with the offensive in Gaza for many months despite mounting pressure on Israel to rein in its military action as the scale of death and destruction intensifies.

In a press conference earlier this week, he also said he opposed US calls for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state as part of any post-war plan.

But US president Joe Biden voiced hope that it was still possible even while Mr Netanyahu remains in office, following a call with the Israeli leader on Friday – their first talks in nearly a month.

Mr Biden said Mr Netanyahu was not opposed to all two-state solutions, and there was a number of possible ideas.

Mr Lammy said Mr Biden was “right”, adding: “And I have to say, I think Netanyahu’s words were unacceptable.

“Of course, the Palestinian people deserve a state and if they don’t, the consequence of that is either one state in which Benjamin Netanyahu would have to explain how Palestinians and Israelis live side-by-side with equal rights, or no state, in which what he’s really saying is occupation and siege continues.”

The Labour frontbencher was echoing Sir Keir Starmer, who hardened his tone towards the Israeli prime minister by branding his position over a future Palestinian state as “unacceptable”.

The Labour leader has faced divisions in his party over the war and was criticised for refusing to back a ceasefire in favour of calling for humanitarian pauses earlier in the conflict.

It is possible for people who in decades before hated each other, killed each other, to live side by side. It won’t be possible with the roadblock we’ve got with Netanyahu

He supported Israel’s “right to defend itself” against Hamas in Gaza, but has more recently strengthened his position and called for a sustainable ceasefire.

He told talkSport on Saturday a sustainable ceasefire is needed to “open up a political route to a solution”.

Meanwhile, Sadiq Khan branded Mr Netanyahu “the roadblock to peace”.

The London Mayor told the Fabian Society event: “It should worry us that the Israeli prime minister and members of his cabinet have walked away from a two-state solution.

“I think it’s really important to recognise when you look across the globe, whether it’s South Africa, whether it’s Sri Lanka, whether it’s on our doorstep in Ireland and Northern Ireland, it is possible to achieve peace.

“It is possible for people who in decades before hated each other, killed each other, to live side by side.

“It won’t be possible with the roadblock we’ve got with Netanyahu.”