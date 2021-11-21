The taxi driver who survived the Liverpool terror attack has said it is a “miracle that I’m alive”.

A week on from the Remembrance Sunday incident, David Perry and his wife Rachel have issued a statement through police thanking the public for their “amazing generosity”.

The explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital killed passenger Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, just before 11am on November 14, while Mr Perry managed to escape with injuries.

According to police, the bomb used was a homemade explosive with ball bearings attached.

A Royal Logistic Corps bomb disposal unit in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

The statement from Mr Perry said: “On behalf of myself, Rachel and our family, we would like to say thank you to everyone for all your get-well wishes and for your amazing generosity.

“We are completely overwhelmed with it.

“A special thanks to the staff at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, the staff and medical team at Aintree Hospital, Merseyside Police and Counter Terrorism Policing, who have all been amazing.

“I feel like it’s a miracle that I’m alive and so thankful that no one else was injured in such an evil act.

“I now need time to try to come to terms with what’s happened and focus on my recovery both mentally and physically.

“Please be kind, be vigilant and stay safe.”

Tributes have also been paid to the reaction of the public, as well as emergency responders and hospital staff, in an open letter from police and local political figures.

The letter, published on Sunday, is on behalf of Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, mayor Joanne Anderson, Merseyside police and crime commissioner Emily Spurrell and metro mayor Steve Rotheram.

Praising people for coming together “in the face of adversity”, it said: “The ultimate goal of terrorism is to create discord, distrust and fear in our communities, and whilst we know some people may be anxious and concerned we have seen people across Liverpool standing shoulder to shoulder.

“And that’s because Liverpool, which has a proud heritage as a multicultural city, and the wider Merseyside region, always pull together at times like this and the pride of all our communities is there for all to see.”

Police are investigating the incident, and while an Islamist plot is one line of inquiry, the PA news agency understands detectives are still keeping an open mind and the motivation is yet to be established.

Security services are still thought to be working on the theory that the hospital was the intended target.

Four men arrested under terrorism laws in the Kensington area of Liverpool – three aged 21, 26 and 29, who were held on Sunday, and a man aged 20 who was detained on Monday – have since been released from police custody following interviews.