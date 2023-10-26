26 October 2023

Day of drizzle for Sunderland, Thursday October 26

By AI Newsroom
26 October 2023

In Sunderland, the morning will bring scattered showers with an average temperature of 10°C. The afternoon will continue to be wet with an increase in precipitation.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C with less rainfall. The afternoon will maintain the same temperature and rainfall as the morning.

Over the next few days, the temperature will remain steady around 10°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, with the highest precipitation expected to be 5mm.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Maine residents stay indoors as hunt for mass shooting suspect goes on

world news

Tory MP Crispin Blunt arrested on suspicion of rape

news

22 dead and dozens injured in two mass shootings in Maine, US

news