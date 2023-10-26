Day of drizzle for Sunderland, Thursday October 26
By AI Newsroom
In Sunderland, the morning will bring scattered showers with an average temperature of 10°C. The afternoon will continue to be wet with an increase in precipitation.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C with less rainfall. The afternoon will maintain the same temperature and rainfall as the morning.
Over the next few days, the temperature will remain steady around 10°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, with the highest precipitation expected to be 5mm.
