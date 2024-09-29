Days Of Our Lives cast pay tribute to ‘generous’ Drake Hogestyn after his death

Days Of Our Lives stars have remembered former cast member Drake Hogestyn as “funny, generous and thoughtful” following his death age 70.

The American actor was best known for his long-running role as John Black on the US soap.

He died “surrounded by loved ones” after putting up an “unbelievable fight” following a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, his family said in a statement posted to the Days Of Our Lives Instagram page.

They said: “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination.

“After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

“He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew and production team in the business.

“We love him and we will miss him all the Days Of Our Lives.”

Hogestyn joined the soap in 1986 and featured over the years as a prominent cast member.

Actress Alison Sweeney, who portrayed Samantha Brady, hailed Hogestyn as an “incredible man”.

In an Instagram post featuring a photo of the pair hugging, she added: “He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person.

“He loved Days, the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set.

“My heart breaks for his family, they meant everything to him. He was such a huge part of my life at Days.

“I will miss him terribly and treasure every story, every joke & every hug.”

Kristian Alfonso, who played Hope Williams Brady, said she will always remember her late co-star as a “loving father, husband and dear friend, but mostly an incredible, passionate human being, generous and immensely kind, always”.

She paid tribute in an Instagram post with a video of photos of them laughing and smiling together.

She thanked him for the love he gave everyone on and off set, adding: “You were always our hero. Love you. Rest in peace my sweet friend.”

Actor Christopher Sean, who played Hogestyn’s on-screen son Paul Narita, shared a video collage of images of them together as he also paid tribute on Instagram.

He wrote: “I will always love you. You were more than just my tv father, in my eyes you were my dad.

“Thank you for everything you taught me and the love you gave me. The world lost a true Hero.

“Miss and love you so much Drake. Rest in Peace Dad.”