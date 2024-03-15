15 March 2024

Deacon Blue drummer and broadcaster Dougie Vipond set for honorary degree

By The Newsroom
Deacon Blue drummer Dougie Vipond will receive an honorary degree from Stirling University next week.

Vipond, who has been with the Scottish band since its formation in 1985, has also enjoyed a TV career spanning decades.

He currently presents the outdoor-based BBC show Landward, but has also fronted a vast array of sports coverage, most notably Scotland’s footballing highlights show Sportscene.

A graduate of what is now the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Vipond will receive the honour in a ceremony celebrating 500 Stirling students on the university’s campus on March 22.

Professor Sir Gerry McCormac, the principal of the university, said: “Dougie Vipond’s achievements in music and broadcasting are inspiring.

“His success with Deacon Blue and as a versatile broadcaster makes him a fantastic role model for our students.

“Everyone at the university is looking forward to celebrating with Dougie, our latest cohort of graduands, and their families and friends.”

