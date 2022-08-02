Death of soldier who collapsed during week of heatwave is under investigation

The death of a serving soldier who collapsed during the week of a record-breaking heatwave is being investigated.

Sapper Connor Morrison, who was stationed at Woodbridge in Suffolk, was reported to have collapsed in the Sutton area, a few miles from his base, on July 21.

The soldier, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment, died two days later on July 23.

Earlier that week, on July 19, a new UK record high temperature of 40.3C was recorded in Coningsby, Lincolnshire.

Sapper Morrison’s death is being investigated by the Defence Safety Authority alongside Suffolk Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

An Army spokesperson said: “It is with sadness that we confirm the death of Sapper Connor Morrison of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment on July 23 2022.

The war memorial at Rock Barracks, Woodbridge, Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA) (PA Archive)

“Our thoughts are with Sapper Morrison’s family and friends at this difficult time, and we ask that their privacy is respected.

“As his death is being investigated it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said: “We received a report from the ambulance service on July 21 reporting a male had collapsed in the Sutton area near to Woodbridge.”

An HSE spokesperson said: “The HSE is aware of the incident and making inquiries.”

An inquest into Sapper Morrison’s death is due to be held at a later date.

West Lowland Battalion Army Cadet Force, based in the south west of Scotland, wrote on Facebook that it was “saddened” to hear of the death of “former Balaklava Cadet CSM Connor Morrison”.

“Connor was a well liked and respected young man who had been member of our Erskine detachment for five years, leaving in 2020,” the post said.

“He touched the lives of many of our adult instructors and cadets during his time in the ACF, and will be remembered by many as a charismatic and enthusiastic young man.

“He will be sorely missed.

“Our condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”