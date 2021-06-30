Death toll from Miami building collapse rises to 18 as two more victims found

By The Newsroom
23:55pm, Wed 30 Jun 2021
Two more victims have been found in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building near Miami an official said, taking the death toll to 18.

Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the information at a news conference, adding that two of the victims were children.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials confirmed they had found four additional victims – the total of six is the highest one-day death toll so far.

Ms Cava said the number of residents unaccounted stands at 147.

No-one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on Thursday June 24.

