Deaths reported after migrant boat capsizes in the English Channel
Several people are reported to have died while trying to cross the English Channel to the UK.
A fishing boat sounded the alarm earlier on Wednesday after spotting several people at sea off the coast of France.
The French AFP news agency has reported that five people have died while other French media have reported that five others were found unconscious.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed on Twitter that people had died but did not give a number.
The Dover Strait is the busiest shipping lane in the world and has claimed many lives of people trying to cross to Britain in inflatable dinghies.
More than 25,700 people have made the dangerous journey to the UK in small boats this year – three times the total for the whole of 2020, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.
