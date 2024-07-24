Defence Secretary expresses shock over soldier stab attack
By The Newsroom
The Defence Secretary has expressed his shock after a soldier in uniform was stabbed near an Army barracks in Kent.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the serviceman was attacked in Gillingham.
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, John Healey said: “Shocking to hear of an attack on a soldier in Kent.
“My thoughts are with the soldier and his family, who deserve privacy at this difficult time. On behalf of the Government, I wish him a swift recovery.”
The victim, in his 40s, suffered “serious injuries” in the attack in Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham at 5.55pm on Tuesday.
