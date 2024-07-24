Defence Secretary hails new UK-Germany security pact

John Healey hailed the signing of a new security pact between Britain and Germany as the first step towards a “deep new defence relationship” between the two countries, as he embarked on a 48-hour diplomatic blitz across Europe.

The Defence Secretary said the UK Government is “getting on with the job” and “resetting our relationships” with allies on the Continent after ratifying a new “joint defence declaration” between London and Berlin.

Ministers agreed on a number of priorities for tighter co-operation as part of the new accord “recognising the need to collaborate more closely to defend our shared values”, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

These include “strengthening UK and German defence industries, reinforcing Euro-Atlantic security, improving the efficiency of joint operations, confronting evolving security challenges such as the cyber domain”, and supporting Ukraine.

Mr Healey is making his first ministerial visits to Germany, France, Poland and Estonia on a whistlestop tour this week aimed at sending a message that European security will be the Government’s “first foreign and defence priority”.

On Tuesday night he met counterparts in France, alongside the Chiefs of Defence Staff from both nations, and thanked British personnel helping to support security at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The signing of the joint declaration in Germany on Wednesday will pave the way for the new UK-German Defence Agreement discussed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Sir Keir Starmer at the recent Nato summit, he said.

On Thursday, the Defence Secretary will travel to Estonia to meet British troops deployed to protect Nato’s eastern border with Russia and pay tribute to the role UK forces play in the region.

It comes after the Prime Minister sought to kick-start changes to the way Britain engages with its neighbours as he hosted the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace last Thursday.

Mr Healey said: “In our third week, this Government is getting on with the job and resetting our relationships with European allies to make Britain secure at home and strong abroad.

“These visits send a clear message that European security will be this Government’s first foreign and defence priority.

“Our new defence declaration between the UK and Germany will kick-start a deep new defence relationship, built on our nations’ shared values.

“And in France, Poland and Estonia we will continue to strengthen our defence ties with our European allies – as we all stand steadfast behind Ukraine.

“It is a privilege to visit and thank our British troops defending Nato’s eastern border with Russia. Their presence and fortitude in the face of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s aggression shows that Nato is the cornerstone of European defence.”