Delays across UK airports as e-gates hit by IT failure

An IT failure has disrupted self-service passport gates (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)
14:04pm, Fri 24 Sep 2021
Passengers arriving at airports across the UK are being delayed as an IT failure has disrupted self-service passport gates.

Heathrow, Manchester and Edinburgh airports all reported problems with e-gates.

The gates allow travellers with biometric passports to pass through border control without a manual inspection.

Edinburgh Airport said: “The UK Border Force (UKBF) IT issue is nationwide and UKBF teams are working to resolve this.

“All available UKBF staff are in the arrivals hall to carry out necessary checks and allow passengers to pass through the border as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

