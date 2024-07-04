04 July 2024

Demand for new cars by private buyers declined in June

By The Newsroom
04 July 2024

Purchases of new cars by private buyers declined in June compared with the same month last year, preliminary figures show.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said the overall new car market grew slightly year-on-year, due to an increase in purchases for fleets owned or leased by businesses or other organisations.

This means more than half a million new cars were registered in the first half of the year for the first time since 2019.

The overall new car market during the first six months of 2024 was up by around 5% compared with the same period last year.

The market share of pure battery electric new cars remained on a par with last year, at around 16-17%.

