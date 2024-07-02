02 July 2024

Democrat politician publicly calls for Biden to step down

By The Newsroom
02 July 2024

A House Democratic politician has become the first in the party to publicly call for US President Joe Biden to step down as the Democratic nominee for president, citing Mr Biden’s debate performance failing to “effectively defend his many accomplishments”.

Representative Lloyd Doggett of Texas said in a statement on Tuesday that Mr Biden should “make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw”.

“My decision to make these strong reservations public is not done lightly nor does it in any way diminish my respect for all that President Biden has achieved,” Mr Doggett said.

“Recognising that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw.

Rep Lloyd Doggett has called for Joe Biden to step down (Lauren Victoria Burke/AP) (AP)

