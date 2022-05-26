26 May 2022

Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

By The Newsroom
26 May 2022

Depeche Mode’s keyboardist Andy Fletcher has died at the age of 60, the band has announced.

Fletcher, nicknamed “Fletch”, founded the group in Basildon in 1980 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two years ago.

In a statement, Depeche Mode said: “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate.

“Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey charged with four sexual assaults against three men

news

Sunak sets out £15 billion emergency package to mitigate soaring cost of living

financial news

Texas school massacre: Police officers criticised over delay in entering building

world news