Deputy Irish premier urges countries to reverse UNRWA funding suspension

Deputy Irish premier Micheal Martin has urged countries to reverse their suspension of funding to the United Nations aid agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), while the organisation’s chief warned of “apocalyptic” consequences if Israel carried out a ground offensive in southern Gaza.

Announcing that Ireland was to pledge 20 million euro (£17 million) in support for UNRWA, Mr Martin said he was “deeply concerned” that the agency’s major donors continued to suspend their funding.

The aid agency, which provides essential services, including healthcare and education in Gaza, is facing an uncertain future after Israel alleged that 12 of its staff were involved in the October 7 attack, which led to key donors withdrawing their funding.

UNRWA commissioner general Philippe Lazzarini, who met with Mr Martin in Dublin on Thursday, said the aid agency had lost out on 450 million US dollars (419 million euro or £359 million) and was facing a major funding shortfall.

Mr Lazzarini also warned of dire consequences if Israel pressed ahead with a planned assault in Rafah.

He said the southern city in Gaza was a “human sea of people”, made up of a “desperate”, displaced population.

Asked about what could happen in the region, Mr Lazzarini said: “I think it could be just apocalyptic, it’s an additional layer of total disaster which has already hit this population and the region.”

Mr Lazzarini also said the suspension of funding was impacting the agency’s ability to operate in Gaza.

“Let’s say there is no new contribution, that everything remains on pause or is frozen, our operation will start to be compromised as from March, but April will really be the month where we will be on the deep, deep, deep negative cash flow and that will impact our ability to continue to provide critical services,” he said.

He also called on the European Commission to ensure it released its annual contribution of 82 million euro (£70 million), which was due at the start of March.

“It is of utmost importance that this is released on time, because if it is not released, our operation will start to be compromised as from the month of March,” he warned.

He added that if the funding was not released, it may “signal” to other EU countries a “lack of trust” between the European Commission and the agency.

Mr Martin also accused Israel of launching a disinformation campaign against UNRWA, saying it had been undermining UN aid agencies.

He said this was both “tactical and strategic”.

“I was deeply concerned that a number of UNRWA’s key donors suspended their funding based on allegations against a very small number of staff that have yet to be proven,” Mr Martin said.

“Our partners in the European Union and elsewhere, including the United States, must urgently rescind this decision and resume funding.

“Ireland’s support remains steadfast and I’m happy today to announce funding of 20 million euro for UNRWA for its operations in 2024.

“The International Court of Justice ordered Israel to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services in humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“Instead, Israel has launched a disinformation campaign against UNRWA. Sufficient aid is still not reaching civilians in Gaza and that is very unacceptable.”

Mr Martin also called on Israel to hand over all information it had about the UNRWA staff members to the UN, which had launched investigations into its allegations.

And Mr Lazzarini called on Israel to fully co-operate with investigators to help “establish the facts as quick as possible”.

“If any staff be found guilty for having participated, this needs to be followed with a criminal prosecution,” he added.

He warned that if UNRWA was dismantled, it could risk the future for rebuilding life for Palestinians in Gaza.

“This is the most I would say, dangerous, painful, depressing period because until the day where there is a proper political package, there will be no significant investment into Gaza Strip, which has been completely destroyed so far,” he said.

Mr Lazzarini also rejected Israel’s calls for him to step down as commissioner general of the organisation, saying the issue was not with the leadership.

“The real issue is the dismantling of the agency. Whoever will be at the helm of the organisation, the objective to dismantle UNRWA would still remain,” he said.

“The calls comes only from one member state, which has the same objective to dismantle the agency.”

Mr Martin said the work of UNRWA was vital for Palestinians.

“When we talk about pausing (funding), and when we talk about doing this, that or the other, let’s talk about the 17,000 children without parents, without family, the 300,000 children who are not going to school every day,” the Fianna Fail leader added.

“Ask yourself a simple question – who’s going to enable those children to go to school the day after hostilities end?

“I think we need to drive that message home to people because there’s a lot of rhetoric and language around the place and noise. We need to drill down to the reality, that this is horrific. This is a catastrophe.

“I would say that when these hostilities end, the world needs to be allowed into Gaza to see the horrors of what happened.

“I feel we don’t know the full extent of the horrors that have happened and the impact of it.”