Deputy prison governor illegally accessed inmate information, court told

A deputy prison governor and ex-prisoner acted together to carry out illegal checks on inmates using a computer system, a court heard.

Peter Nichols, a deputy prison governor who held a number of senior roles at Wormwood Scrubs jail in Hammersmith, west London, allegedly acted with Gareth Casella, a convicted criminal, to carry out computer checks on prison systems between November and December 2021, Ben Lloyd, prosecuting, told Southwark Crown Court.

Nichols, 49, also asked his 42-year-old wife Jessica Nichols, who was head of security at young offender institution HMP Feltham, to carry out an unauthorised check herself in November 2021, which she did, the prosecution added.

Jessica Nichols went to school with Casella, 43, and Peter Nichols and Casella were “close associates”, Mr Lloyd said.

Casella was sentenced to six months in prison in January 2019 for dangerous driving, drug driving and resisting a constable. He was detained at HMP Wandsworth, the court heard.

Mr Lloyd said: “Unsurprisingly, prison computer systems contain all sorts of information and data about prisoners that is sensitive and confidential, as such, access to prison computer systems should only be gained by prison staff where necessary and for a legitimate purpose.

“The prosecution say this should not be gained informally and with the involvement of third parties outside prison, in particular with the involvement of ex-prisoners.”

Peter Nichols had worked at Wormwood Scrubs since 2009 and held a number of positions including head of intelligence and head of business assurance.

Jessica Nichols had worked at Feltham prison since about 2017 and was head of security.

A few days after Casella was sentenced, Peter Nichols messaged a colleague in the prison service saying “Hello mate, if you get time can you look at the case notes of Gareth Casella, my mate at wanno, just want to know he’s ok”, the prosecution said.

The prosecution say they had no legitimate reason to access the computer system when they did

Peter Nichols “clearly” was aware of Casella’s previous conviction and imprisonment, Mr Lloyd added.

Peter and Jessica Nichols “would have been aware of the relevant policies” and Mr Lloyd said the prosecution’s case is that the access was “not authorised”.

He said: “The prosecution say they had no legitimate reason to access the computer system when they did.”

Jessica Nichols was interviewed by police in February 2022 and she provided an account of what was discussed during a phone call she had with her husband on November 8, 2021.

She said her husband phoned her and asked her to see if a man was in prison as “his mum had been phoning and was upset and didn’t know where he was”, Mr Lloyd said.

The prosecution’s case is the purpose of the search was for the information on a prisoner to be given to former prisoner Casella, and through him to the prisoner’s mother.

On November 9 2021, Peter Nichols went to work then searched the prison system for the same prisoner on a number of occasions, the court heard.

Casella visited Peter Nichols at home on November 17 2021 and Nichols then carried out a number of unauthorised searches on inmates before Casella left, the jury was told.

On December 9 2021, Peter Nichols carried out a further check on a prisoner on the computer system while at work, the prosecution said.

Peter and Jessica Nichols, from Chertsey, Surrey, are charged with causing a computer to perform a function with intent to secure unauthorised access to data contrary to the Computer Misuse Act 1990.

Peter Nichols has denied 10 counts of the offence and Jessica Nichols denied one count.

Casella, from Egham, Surrey, has also denied 10 counts of the same offence and one charge of failure to comply with a notice.

It is alleged that Casella failed to provide police with the Pin number for a phone found during a search of his address before his arrest after a court granted an order for him to do so.

The trial continues.