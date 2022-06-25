25 June 2022

Derbyshire man charged with firearm offences by counter terrorism police

By The Newsroom
25 June 2022

A 30-year-old man has been charged with firearms offence in Derbyshire following a counter terrorism police investigation.

Junaid Yunus was arrested on June 19 by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East, the force said in a statement.

Police added that properties were searched throughout the week as part of the arrest.

Yunus has been charged with two firearm offences, including possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate.

He has also been charged with six counts of breaching a serious crime prevention order, and one count of driving while disqualified.

The 30-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

He has been remanded into custody, and will attend Derby Crown Court on July 22 of this year.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Two dead, several seriously injured, in suspected terrorist shooting in Oslo

world news

Abortion clinics across America begin closing after landmark Supreme Court ruling

world news

Overturning of Roe V Wade abortion rights ‘big step backwards’, says Johnson

world news