Desert Hero provided the King and Queen with a first Royal Ascot winner when prevailing in a thrilling finish to the King George V Stakes.

The late Queen visited the Royal Ascot winner’s enclosure multiple times during her reign, but it is the first time the royal silks have been carried to success at the summer showpiece since the King was crowned.

Trained by William Haggas, the son of Sea The Stars was sent off at 18-1 in the hands of Tom Marquand and although catching the eye as he made stealthy progress turning for home, there was still plenty of work to do.

Desperate for the gaps to appear, Marquand manoeuvred his mount to perfection as he sought the perfect passage to the front, and when joining the leaders inside the final furlong Desert Hero stuck his head out with real bravery to hold off the spirited challenge of Valiant King in second.

Marquand told ITV Racing: “Genuinely, it is probably one of the proudest moments of being in the saddle so far.

“It’s obviously not on the same level Estimate was on, being in the Gold Cup, but I grew up watching horses like that go and win for the Queen and to ride the King’s first Royal Ascot winner is unbelievable – I’m in dream world.

“Royal Ascot is the pinnacle and riding a royal winner at the Royal meeting is so special.”

Haggas said: “We discussed it and I thought he was going to be more forward, but he obviously thought they were going too fast and they clearly did go a bit fast, and he stayed on really well.

“It was his first time at a mile and a half and he’s done well since Newbury and while this is a surprise, you hope that things like this can happen, but I’m delighted it has.

“The King and Queen are absolutely thrilled. They have been looking forward to Ascot for a long time and wanting to have as many runners as possible, and I think they are absolutely delighted.

“It is obviously very important for racing, but it is important that the King and Queen enjoy it, which they clearly appear to do, and long may that continue.”

The late Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, said: “I just think how excited my grandmother would have been. To have a winner for Charles and Camilla and to keep that dream alive was incredible, and what a race – asides all of that, what a race. I was stood with Sheikh Fahad (owner of the runner-up) and the horses were either side, pulling their way up to the line, and it was incredible.

“I think it is a new excitement (for the King), like all those owners here who come here with horses, they have dreams and hope, and to follow it is incredible. Horses are the main game here – that’s why we get involved, we love them, the competition, the feelings are indescribable.”