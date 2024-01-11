Diana’s Catherine Walker dress and Sarah Jessica Parker’s SATC tutu up for sale

A cocktail dress worn by Diana, Princess of Wales and the tutu worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in the opening credits of Sex And The City are among the celebrity-worn fashion items set to go under the hammer.

The collection of high-profile fashion looks also include a Burberry trench coat worn by late pop star Whitney Houston to a Moroccan music festival in 2008, and the glitzy Dolce and Gabbana trousers Cher wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2000.

The auction titled Unstoppable: Signature Styles Of Iconic Women In Fashion takes place at Julien’s Auctions on January 18.

The Diana-worn black velvet dress with nautical inspired accent, designed by Catherine Walker and worn to a private event in 1993, is estimated to fetch between 100,000 and 200,000 dollars.

“It’s an off-the-shoulder dress – Princess Diana was in incredible shape so this really showcased her incredible physique,” Gabriela Schwartz, fashion marketing specialist at Julien’s Auctions, told the PA news agency.

“Catherine Walker also designed it mid-length to the knees so it was very much within royal protocol.

In December, a Jacques Azagury designed dress worn by Diana in Florence, Italy in 1985 set a new world record for the most expensive dress worn by the former royal at auction – selling for more than one million dollars.

While the oyster white three-tiered tutu skirt worn by Parker, who was starring as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City, has been estimated at 8,000 to 12,000 dollars.

Ms Schwartz told PA: “We’re so excited about this, the opening credits tutu that Sarah Jessica Parker wore, it was hand-selected and identified by Patricia Field who of course was the creative maven behind all the incredible looks that we saw during Sex And The City.

“We also have a great piece from Dior, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a different version in season three episode 17 where she confronts (Big’s wife) Natasha at a lunch, but just a really iconic piece, two great pieces from Sex And The City.”

The John Galliano for Christian Dior newsprint silk strapless dress, which became a fashion must-have when Parker wore it on Sex And The City, has a ceiling estimate of 10,000 dollars.

The auction will also see a tweed green ensemble worn by the late US actress Grace Kelly when she visited the White House to meet President Kennedy with an estimate of up to 80,000 dollars, alongside a caftan-inspired jumpsuit worn by star Elizabeth Taylor.

“We have a Tiziani designed by Karl Lagerfeld that Elizabeth Taylor wore in her film Boom! in 1968, in her role as Sissy Goforth starring Richard Burton,” Ms Schwartz told PA.

“There is also is a Louis Verdad champagne dress that Paris Hilton wears on her self-titled album that came out in 2006, and we have several Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian pieces as well – we’re really focused on trendsetters that are paving the way going forward in Unstoppable.”