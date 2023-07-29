Did Tories instruct Sadiq Khan to extend London's emission zone?

Following the Conservative win in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, questions have arisen regarding the party's stance on the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) in London. Some argue the Conservative party's success was due to its anti-ULEZ campaign, which contradicts previous Tory support for the scheme, seen as hypocritical by some. Concerns have been raised about the ULEZ's expansion in the current cost-of-living crisis. Despite opposition to the ULEZ, TfL data shows that 90% of cars in outer London are already compliant. The Conservative mayor intends to expand the ULEZ to cover all of greater London on 29th August.

The Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) expansion in London will proceed as planned on 29 August, following a High Court judgement. Five Conservative councils had challenged the scheme, citing failure to comply with statutory requirements, unclear consultation materials, and a lack of consideration for non-Londoners. However, the court ruled in favour of Mayor Sadiq Khan and Transport for London on all counts. The ULEZ requires drivers of older petrol and diesel vehicles to pay a charge, with the aim of reducing air pollution. Khan plans to offer a scrappage scheme to assist families and small businesses affected by the charge.

Almost all councils bordering London, including Hertfordshire, Surrey, Essex, Kent and Thurrock, have refused to install Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) signage or allow the installation of enforcement cameras. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is planning to expand ULEZ to cover the whole city from 29 August, despite opposition from outer London boroughs. Only Slough Borough Council has agreed to the installation. The councils are calling for the expansion to pause and for the boundary to be redrawn to align with outer London public transport hubs, providing public transport options before imposing the proposed £12.50 per day cost.

Members of the RMT union striking on Saturday, July 29, will cause disruptions to National Rail services. Transport for London (TfL) warns of potential effects to the District line, London Overground, Elizabeth line, and tram services. TfL encourages passengers to plan their journeys ahead, check for updates, and allow extra time. Several temporary bus routes and diversions will be in place, affecting many regions across London. Road closures for special events, and the closure of Wandsworth Bridge until September's end will also create traffic diversions, potentially causing delays in bus services.

The Bakerloo line extension in south-east London, once deemed the solution to transport issues in the region, remains uncertain. Consultations for the extension began in 2014, and further discussions were held in 2017 and 2019. Currently, it's unclear when work will begin. The extension would provide new stops at Burgess Park, Old Kent Road, New Cross Gate, and Lewisham station. However, Transport for London (TfL) states that without a long-term funding deal set with the government, work can't commence. The extension plan has the support of several groups, who believe it could facilitate over 110,000 new homes and 130,000 jobs.

Transport for London (TfL) has disclosed that £32,837,600 of its Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) scrappage scheme fund has been allocated so far. Mayor Sadiq Khan unveiled the £110 million initiative in January, offering financial support to those willing to scrap or retrofit older, high-polluting vehicles. The largest proportion of the fund, totalling £25,264,000, went towards van and minibus applications. The areas receiving the most funding were the outer London boroughs due to be incorporated into the ULEZ expansion, with Hillingdon recording the most at £2,719,900.

Transport for London (TfL) has been ordered to halt the sale of day travelcards in January due to their high costs and low usage. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has signed an order that gives the travelcards six months unless a third-party funder is found. The cards are typically purchased by visitors in conjunction with a railway ticket. TfL believes that it could generate £40 million more annually through 'pay as you go' (PAYG) options, such as Oyster or contactless payments. Despite this, weekly and annual travel cards will remain available.

The Barbie movie is set to premiere in London, with the city's landmarks adorned in pink in celebration. An image of the Barbican Tube station, altered to read "Barbiecan," has gone viral, although Transport for London confirmed it's a photoshop. The film will premiere today (July 12) in Leicester Square, with stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, alongside director Greta Gerwig and other cast members, expected to walk the pink carpet. The film's official release is on Friday, July 21. Fans have reportedly been queuing from the morning for a glimpse of the stars.

Sadiq Khan has launched a scrappage scheme to incentivise the exchange of older, higher-polluting vehicles for cleaner alternatives ahead of the Ultra Low Emission Zone expansion. The scheme promises monetary rewards for eligible applicants: up to £2,000 for cars, £1,000 for motorcycles, £5,000 for wheelchair-accessible vehicles, and between £5,000 to £9,500 for minibuses and vans. Eligibility criteria state that applicants must reside within one of the 32 boroughs or City of London and receive at least one low-income or disability benefit. The scheme is also available to micro businesses, sole traders, and registered charities.

The Elizabeth Line, part of Transport for London's services, currently does not run a 24-hour timetable. Presently, the last westbound train from Shenfield departs at 11.56pm daily, whilst the first departs at 4.44am from Monday to Saturday and 6.41am on Sundays. The last eastbound train from Reading departs at 11.16pm from Monday to Sunday, with an exception of 11.22pm on Saturdays. The first eastbound services leave Maidenhead at 5.16am on weekdays and 5.22am on Saturdays, and from Reading at 6.53am on Sundays. The timetable will alter in May.