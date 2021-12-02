Dildo, pornographic tapes and leather costume ‘found in Epstein’s massage room’

The former housekeeper of Jeffrey Epstein has told a court a large dildo, pornographic tapes and a leather black costume could be found in the disgraced financier’s massage room.

Juan Patricio Alessi he knew the sex items were kept in Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell’s closet because “I know everything that happened in that house”.

Maxwell 59, is accused of preying on vulnerable young girls and luring them to massage rooms to be molested by Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

Mr Alessi, 72, also corroborated the claims of one of Maxwell’s alleged victims, who was given the pseudonym “Jane” by the Federal court in the Southern District of New York, after saying that he found two large massagers in the massage room.

Jane previously told jurors Epstein would touch her inappropriately with sex toys, adding: “He liked to use a vibrator of different sizes… even back massagers which are painful.”

Ghislaine Maxwell (US Department of Justice/PA) (PA Media)

Asking Mr Alessi about the massages, Assistant United States Attorney Maurene Comey said: “What items were you instructed to buy for the massages?”

“I don’t recall buying any oils or perfumes because they were purchased by Ms Maxwell.”

“Was the door open when Mr Epstein was having a massage?”

“No, never.”

“Where was the massage table kept?”

“In Mr Epstein’s closet.”

“What do you remember finding after Mr Epstein’s massages?”

“I remember finding a large dildo.”

Mr Alessi told jurors how he ran water over the sex toy in the bathroom sink and “put it in Ms Maxwell’s closet in a basket”.

Asked where he would usually find the dildo, Mr Alessi said: “Usually at the massage table or at his bed.”

Questioned on how he knew the item belonged in Ms Maxwell’s closet, the witness replied: “Because I know everything that happened in that house.”

Continuing to tell the court about other items that could be found in the wicker basket in Maxwell’s closet, Mr Alessi said: “I saw pornographic tapes and I saw a costume, a leather black costume.”

“About how many times do you remember seeing that black dildo after one of Mr Epstein’s massages?”

“About four or five times.”

Mr Alessi then went on to tell jurors about two large massagers, which Jane testified had been used on her by Epstein during the alleged sexual abuse.

“The first one looked like a pillow and the other one looked like an arm.

“At the end of this arm there was a leather vibrator.”

“About how often do you remember finding these massagers after one of Mr Epstein’s massages?”

“About three or four times.”

Ms Comey then went on to ask Mr Alessi about what photographs could be found in Epstein’s Palm Beach house.

“A lot of photographs of important people.

“I remember seeing many important people photographed with them.”

Questioned on what important people he could remember seeing in photos, Mr Alessi said: “I think there was a photo of Mr Trump, there were photographs of the Pope, and I think there was a photo of Fidel Castro.”

The witness added: “There were many photos of females topless.

“They were usually kept at Ms Maxwell’s desk.”

Asked where the photos of topless women had been taken, Mr Alessi replied: “They appeared to have been taken at the Palm Beach house by the poolside.”