18 October 2021

Disney puts back release dates for Indiana Jones and Black Panther movies

By The Newsroom
The Walt Disney Co is pushing back the release dates of many of its upcoming titles, including the untitled Indiana Jones movie and the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever.

The company said on Monday that the fifth Indiana Jones, a James Mangold-directed and Steven Spielberg-produced instalment which sees the return of Harrison Ford as the adventurous archaeologist, will be delayed almost a year and open in cinemas in June 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has also been pushed several months, from July 2022 to November 2022.

A member of the public takes a picture on their phone of a scene being filmed in Glasgow city centre during filming for what is thought to be the new Indiana Jones 5 movie (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Both films are currently in production.

Other Marvel titles like Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Thor: Love And Thunder, The Marvels and Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania were also all delayed several months.

