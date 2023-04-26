Disney sues DeSantis over theme park takeover
By The Newsroom
Disney has sued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the Republican’s takeover of its theme park district.
The entertainment giant alleges the governor has waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay”.
The suit was filed minutes after a Disney World oversight board appointed by Mr DeSantis voted to void a deal that placed theme park design and construction decisions in the company’s hands.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox