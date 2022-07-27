Diver Tom Daley among athletes carrying Commonwealth Games baton

Diver Tom Daley is among the famous athletes carrying the Queen’s Baton ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Olympic gold medallist, 28, will join gymnast Max Whitlock and boxer Galal Yafai as official Batonbearers during the opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium on Thursday.

British Paralympian and junior doctor Kim Daybell and retired hockey player Alex Danson-Bennett will also be carrying the baton during its final steps.

Each of the athletes is representing a cause, with Daley running in support of LGBT rights while Yafai, who is from the city, is supporting young people.

Galal Yafai will be carrying the baton (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Daybell will run in the name of the NHS, supporting his colleagues who were on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

The baton, containing a message from the Queen to be read aloud by the Prince of Wales at the opening ceremony, has been carried for 294 days with trips to each of the 72 nations that make up the Commonwealth.

The relay went through 180 towns, cities and villages up and down England during the home leg of the journey.

President of the Commonwealth Games Federation Dame Louise Martin said: “The baton bearers who will take to the stage this evening are not only incredible athletes but also represent brilliant causes which symbolise the values of humanity, equality and destiny, which are at the heart of the Commonwealth movement.”

The baton travelled through 72 nations (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Chief executive of Commonwealth Games England Paul Blanchard said: “It’s an honour for Team England to have selected the official Batonbearers for the opening ceremony of Birmingham 2022.

“All the athletes encapsulate our values as a team and have represented England with distinction in previous Games. We’re delighted to see them bringing the Queen’s Baton home to begin the Games.”