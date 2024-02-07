Doctor charged with attempted murder after poisoning report
A doctor has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged poisoning, police have said.
Thomas Kwan, 52, of Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, was arrested following a report of a suspected poisoning, said to have taken place in Newcastle.
The alleged victim is a man in his 70s, and not a patient of the doctor.
Kwan is due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, forensic searches are taking place at a property in Ingleby Barwick.
On Tuesday evening, a Northumbria Police spokesman said: “As part of an ongoing investigation, an address in the Ingleby Barwick area of Stockton was being searched.
“This led to the discovery of unknown substances and, as a precaution, officers are conducting further checks at the property.
“There is believed to be no wider risk to the public and inquiries are ongoing.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox